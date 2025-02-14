City Council to hold second listening session on proposed DCP updates

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Corpus Christi City Council will be holding a second listening session from 5:30 - 7 p.m. in Council Chambers to review the changes to the city's Drought Contingency (DCP) plan.

City Council approved the first reading of the updated DCP on Tuesday, Jan. 28, with the second vote set to take place at a City Council meeting on Feb. 25. Residents will be provided with an additional form of communication before the DCP vote on February 25.

According to a release from the city, residents will be permitted to comment on the proposed changes.

The session will begin with a short presentation, followed by residents registered for public comments, who will have between one and three minutes each to share feedback. Speakers can sign in at the kiosk in the City Hall Atrium from 2:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The listening session will be available to watch here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.