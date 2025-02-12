City Council looks to Jim Hogg County for potential brackish water source

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A presentation heard at the city council meeting Feb. 11 is exploring the possibility of using EV Ranch in Jim Hogg County as a source for brackish water that could produce up to 25 million gallons of water daily.

However, before the project can proceed, the city would need $3 million to drill test wells and determine whether the water is viable.

If the water meets quality standards, the project would require a reverse osmosis plant and a 70-mile pipeline to transport water to Corpus Christi. However, the exact cost of the project remains unclear.

“We have to look at all the financials to see what it would take to extract the water, put it through reverse osmosis, and then pipe it to Corpus Christi… So there are various cost phases to this project," Corpus Christi City Councilman Gil Hernandez said.

City Manager Peter Zanoni added that the project is not a quick fix, noting that it could take more than three years to get off the ground.

If the project moves forward, the city would pay about 30 cents per 1,000 gallons of water. At full capacity, this could cost the city up to $2.4 million per year, not including the cost of treatment and delivery.

EV Ranch is comprised of 100,000 acres about 70 miles southwest of Corpus Christi.

