City Council discusses new coalition’s efforts to prevent drownings at Lake Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A newly formed coalition’s efforts to curb drownings at Lake Corpus Christi were discussed at City Council Dec. 10.

The Lake Corpus Christi Water Safety Coalition was established by the City of Mathis following four drownings in five months. The coalition includes city leaders and the families of drowning victims.

City Manager Peter Zanoni spoke about the importance of raising awareness about the issue.

“As the water recedes, there’s less room to walk and more room to walk into caves and indentations, making for a high-hazard situation,” Zanoni said.

Severe drought has lowered the lake's levels, making swimming more treacherous.

The coalition plans to offer free life jackets and safety education for lake visitors, while Texas Parks and Wildlife will install additional warning signs. All measures are set to be in place by Easter when lake traffic peaks.

