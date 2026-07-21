City council approves water and wastewater rate hikes starting in January 2027

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city council approved increases to water and wastewater rates after a lengthy and at times heated debate.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, residential customers will see a $2.48 increase in their monthly water bill. Wastewater rates for those same customers will increase by $1.87 per month, bringing the total increase to $4.35 on monthly utility bills.

Rates will also increase for commercial customers.

Council Member Kaylynn Paxson defended the decision ahead of the vote.

"It's not the easy thing to do but it's the right thing to do," Paxson said.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo cast the only "no" vote.

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