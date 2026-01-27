City council approves wastewater deal with Valero Refining

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council has given final approval to a 30-year agreement that will supply recycled water from the Greenwood Wastewater Treatment Plant to Valero Refining.

Under the terms of the agreement, Valero will receive up to 8 million gallons per day of recycled water for the company's industrial operations. This reduces Valero's demand on Corpus Christi residents' drinking water supply.

Valero will pay the city for both the water and treatment costs.

The city council also gave preliminary approval to a 5-year reclaimed water supply agreement with Flint Hills Resources. That agreement covers the sale of up to 2 million gallons per day of reclaimed water from the Allison Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The Flint Hills Resources agreement must still pass a second vote before final approval.

