City council approves construction contract for new detention center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council has approved a $4.8 million construction contract for a new city detention center.

The new facility will be built on the corner of Leopard Street and Nueces Bay Boulevard, replacing the previous detention center that was housed inside the Wilson Plaza Building.

In September 2024, all tenants, including the city, were asked to move out of the Wilson Plaza Building. Since then, the detention center has been operating out of the old fire station on Leopard Street.

Construction of the new detention center is expected to be completed by July 2027.

