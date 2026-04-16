Cinemark's Summer Movie Clubhouse returns with $1.75 tickets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families looking for affordable summer entertainment can mark their calendars for the return of Cinemark's Summer Movie Clubhouse program. Starting June 1, the theater chain will offer 10 weeks of family-friendly films at just $1.75 per ticket, plus taxes and fees.

The annual program runs through August 6 at more than 285 Cinemark locations nationwide, with tickets going on sale May 13 through Cinemark.com, the Cinemark app, and participating box offices.

To complement the discounted tickets, Cinemark is offering special pricing on movie theater staples, including $1 off snack packs and $1 off popcorn-and-drink combos of any size.

The Summer Movie Clubhouse is sponsored by two highly anticipated animated films from Universal Pictures: Illumination's "Minions & Monsters," arriving in theaters July 1, and DreamWorks Animation's "Forgotten Island," set for September 25.

Star-Studded Lineup

This year's Wednesday morning screenings feature a diverse mix of animated favorites and live-action adventures, including:

Paddington

Sonic the Hedgehog

KPop Demon Hunters Sing Along

Shrek Forever After

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

A Minecraft Movie

Dog Man

How to Train Your Dragon (live-action)

The Bad Guys 2

Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie

Select theaters will also offer additional screenings on Mondays and Thursdays, giving families more flexibility to attend.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!