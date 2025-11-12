Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino serves meals at Whataburger to kick off youth baseball event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Jose Trevino, a Coastal Bend native and Major League Baseball catcher for the Cincinnati Reds, spent his Tuesday afternoon serving meals to neighbors at a local Whataburger restaurant.
Trevino was at the Whataburger by the Bay restaurant on Shoreline Boulevard from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., kicking off "Trevi's Fall World Series," a four-day event designed to connect kids with the star athlete.
"This year we had kids come, kind of order some food, kind of hang out a little bit, just kind of get the festivities rolling," Trevino said. "This is just the beginning of what I feel like is a big week for South Texas and myself and sports."
The week-long celebration includes several activities for young fans. Trevino will host batting practice at 11 a.m. on the USS Lexington on Thursday, followed by a skills camp at Whataburger Field.
Friday's events feature a toy drive and celebrity softball game, while Saturday will conclude with a video game home run derby.
For now, Trevino is focused on serving up burgers and fries while getting to know kids in the community.
