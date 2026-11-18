CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several families received help for the holidays from a local church.

Church Unlimited's Westside Ministry feeds people every Wednesday morning. But once a year, it holds a huge celebration and hands out turkeys and all the Thanksgiving Day fixings.

Organizers say the help matters right now because inflation is tough on families.

"We're able to basically provide an entire Thanksgiving meal to a family of 5, so we're able to feed about 6 to 7,000 people today. Super excited to do that because inflation's tough right now," Pastor Bill Cornelius said.

The ministry has handed out meals like this for about a decade and a half. Organizers say they plan to keep serving the Westside for years to come.

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