Christus Spohn receives $100,000 grant to expand mobile healthcare services

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — Christus Spohn received a $100,000 grant to expand its mobile healthcare van services to underserved areas across the Coastal Bend on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Gulf Coast Grown Ventures, in partnership with ExxonMobil, presented the grant to help equip the healthcare van with additional resources. The funding will allow the mobile unit to travel deeper into San Patricio County to reach areas that need medical services most.

"This allows us to get health care in the form of vaccinations, screenings, diabetes monitoring, providing care closer to patients, and it's a wonderful opportunity," Dominic Dominguez said.

Dominguez, president and CEO of the Christus Spohn System, hopes the expanded services will eventually reach other areas including Nueces County, Aransas County and Kleberg County.

The mobile healthcare van brings essential medical services directly to communities that may have limited access to traditional healthcare facilities.

