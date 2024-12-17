Christmas comes early for the Corpus Christi Army Depot and Naval Air Station

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Army Depot and the Naval Air Station are receiving significant funding for much-needed upgrades.

The Army Depot will receive $330,000 to replace a condensate return station, while the Naval Air Station will get $988,000 for lift station modernization.

This funding is part of a larger $17 million package from Gov. Greg Abbott, aimed at supporting military bases across the state. The goal is to keep these bases mission-ready and help protect local jobs.

The money comes from the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program, or DEAAG, which has supported military communities since 2015. Since then, Abbott has awarded more than $146 million in grants to improve military infrastructure and boost local economies.

