Christmas comes early for 16 Westside families through local nonprofit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas came early for 16 Westside families thanks a local nonprofit organization.

Corpus Christi Fish for Life held its 6th Annual Life Holiday Celebration Event at John F. Kennedy Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 18, supporting families during the Christmas season. The organization provided each of the 16 families with a $100 H-E-B gift card.

The funds come from donations and sponsorships from neighbors and organizations across the Coastal Bend.

Kris 6 caught up with Fish for Life President Piper Precious at the event. She says the nonprofit wants to make sure the kids have a memorable Christmas.

"We just want the community to know that there are people here that care, and we're there for them and show them support and let them know that people definitely do care about them here in the community," Piper Precious said.

Precious adds that this event is about letting the children know the community loves them and their families as well.

The Fish for Life Holiday Celebration helped 50 West Oso ISD students. The event also featured Christmas craft activities and a bag of gifts for each child.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!