CHRISTMAS 2025: Toy drives, other charity events in Corpus Christi and surrounding areas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Coastal Bend organizations are bringing holiday cheer to families and children in need through Christmas toy drives and festive events happening throughout December.

Toy Drives

The Children's Advocacy Center is seeking new item donations for its Rainbow Rooms. They are hosting the More Than Toy Christmas Giving Drive and are currently accepting new toys, new blankets, new hygiene products, new clothing ( ages 5 to 18), and snacks for kids. All donations can be dropped off at 5959 S. Staples St. Ste 228 CC, TX 78413 or 219 W. Kleberg Ave, Kingsville, TX

The Grind Grill and Bar is collecting new, unwrapped toys for kids in our community as part of its Holiday Toy Drive. You can drop off all donations until Dec. 22 at 3202 Leopard St. CC, TX 78401

Allegiance Corpus Christi - Fill the Ambulance Drive. This initiative collects non-perishable food for families in need. Whether it's a box of pasta, a can of soup, or a jar of peanut butter, every donation counts, organizers say. Donations can be dropped off at Allegiance Corpus Christi, located at 1702 N. Lexington Blvd. CC, TX 78409

Girl Scout Troop #4063 is accepting donations of blankets, coats, and stuffed animals (lovies) for the Esperanza de Tejas Christmas of Hope event this Friday! The Girl Scouts can pick up your donations. Contact Girl Scout Troop #4063 here: (20+) Facebook

Kingsville Police Department Blue Santa Toy Drive: Kingsville PD will accept donations of new, unwrapped toys for local children in need. Last day to donate is Dec. 19, 2025. All donations can be dropped off at the Kingsville Police Station, located at 1700 E. King Ave, Kingsville, TX 78363

Corpus Christi FC is accepting new, unopened toys at three different locations, including Tree Haven Healthcare, Bell Aroma Cafe, and Divina Dulzura

Get Faded Barbershop is hosting its first toy drive. Bring in a toy when you get a haircut, and you can get your name entered into a raffle. All donations will go back to the kids in our community.

CC IceRays is hosting a toy drive. Bring in a new, unwrapped toy and receive a free ticket to the game on Dec. 19! All toys will benefit Nate's Next Kid Up.

Recio's Smokehouse & Catering is accepting gifts to distribute to the kids in our community on Christmas Eve. If you would like to donate, please call 361-444-9735.

Corpus Christi Recovery/Resource Center is seeking donations for the homeless population. They are asking for gloves, scarves, blankets, jackets, coats, and hoodies. Items can be sent directly to the Recovery Center at 1201 Agnes St CC, TX 78401.

Toy Giveaways

Candy Andy Toy Giveaway

When: Dec. 28, 2025; Address: 4701 Ayers St. #302 CC, TX 78415

When: Dec. 21, 2025; Address: 4709 Kostoryz Rd. CC, TX 78415

Free for all, first 100 kids in line get free food and toys!

When: Dec. 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Address: 417 S. Upper Broadway CC, TX 78401

When: Dec. 19, starting at 6:30 p.m. Address: 401 Peach St, Taft, TX 78390.

This is a drive-thru pickup event. All children up 10 18 years of age will receive one gift while supplies last. Organizers say that all children must be present to receive a gift.

When: Toy distribution is on Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Address: 5830 Williams Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Parents must pre-register their children in the parish office by providing their child(ren)'s birth certificate and a parent or guardian's valid ID. Parish office is open M-F, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closes at noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Last day to register is Friday, Dec. 19th at noon. For more questions, contact Sara Gonzales at 361-991-7891

When: Dec. 17, starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. Address: Hattie Martin, 701 N. 1st St Robstown , TX

RISD students and their families are invited to the Cozy Cotton Blue Christmas event. They can enjoy pictures with Santa, hot chocolate, cookie decorating, and pick out a book to read over the break. Students will also receive a toy to take home.

