Choice Living Community set to host "Hope in Every Handbag Bougie Bingo Night" fundraiser

Choice Living Community will host its "Hope in Every Handbag Bougie Bingo Night" on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 3700 Ocean Dr.

The evening event promises an upscale bingo experience featuring coveted designer handbags as prizes, creating an atmosphere where community support meets luxury fashion. Participants will have the opportunity to win high-end purses while contributing to a meaningful cause that serves the local disability community.

Community Kitchen will provide catering services for the event, ensuring guests enjoy quality refreshments throughout the evening. DJ Johnny Keycakes will handle entertainment, creating the perfect ambiance for an engaging night of bingo and community connection.

Proceeds from the event will support Choice Living Community's ongoing mission to provide quality day programming and individualized care for adults with disabilities in the Corpus Christi area.

For more information about Choice Living Community and its services, visit its website or contact the organization directly.

To purchase tickets, click here: https://givebutter.com/4wFQgb

Supporting Adults with Disabilities

Choice Living Community was founded in 2019 by Dr. Jennifer Scott, who identified a critical need for quality day programming after working as a special education transition teacher. Her experience working with parents to find appropriate daytime services for their adult children with disabilities inspired the organization's creation.

"We are founded on the basis that all adults living with disabilities deserve a structured place to attend during the day," the organization states. Choice Living Community operates on the principle that individualized education plans should extend into adult life, developing Individualized Care Plans (ICP) for each client to ensure personalized support and programming.

The organization's approach recognizes that the transition from school-based special education services to adult programming requires continued individualized attention and structured support systems.

Event Details

Hope in Every Handbag Bougie Bingo Night

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Location: 3700 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX

Features: Designer purse prizes, Community Kitchen catering, DJ Johnny Keycakes entertainment

Choice Living Community - Jennifer Scott

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