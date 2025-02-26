Choice Living Community opens hearts, enrollment for those living with a disability

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child. At Choice Living Community (CLC), the team knows it sometimes takes more when caring for adults living with a disability.

Choice Living Community is a day program for adults living with a disability. There’s about 60 adults in the program throughout the year and now they’re accepting more to join their family.

Their open enrollment has begun and it’s for anyone 18 or older living with a disability that is looking for some extra assistance with daily tasks.

“If they need social skills, we’re going to work on social skills. If they need vocational, that's what we are going to work on. Some we understand that this will be their programming the rest of their lives. And then we've had some that have graduated out that work full time and live on their own,” Executive Director of Choice Living Community Dr. Jennifer Scott said.

For adults with disabilities, the goal is to help others achieve confidence and independence through love and compassion, but most importantly through community and support.

“When you're raising a special needs child you rely on that community and support. We want that independence for each individual person. If they are 18 and have aged out of public education or are graduating, anybody…” Scott said.

Scott said at Choice Living Community they provide parental support and resources so the family can feel a bit more at ease knowing their loved one is safe and receiving the love and compassion they deserve. But the benefits go beyond just the now. They also have resources to push them towards their future.

“We have a job coach who goes out into the community and recruits businesses for our friends to be able to work at,” Scott said.

Choice Living Community is always looking for more businesses to partner with who are looking to get to know some of the clients in the program and take them to the next level career-wise.

Registration fees are waived for those who enroll by March 31. Scott recommends applying the sooner the better because once they reach capacity there will be a waitlist. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit choiceliving.org. Contact information will also be provided on their website.

