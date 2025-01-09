Chef's kiss: Four ladies graduate from Nueces County Jail Culinary Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Throughout the month of December, 14 women incarcerated in the Nueces County Jail decided to take part in the inaugural In2Work Culinary Class. After over 70 hours of classroom learning and hands-on training, four ladies were recognized on Wednesday for graduating from the program.

“I think it was a big success," Administrative Jail Captain Martin Murillo said. "And, it’s going to prompt further programs just like this. We’re always brainstorming trying to find some kind of incentive programs.”

Jasmine Elliot, Blanca Sandoval, Christine Serna and Leah Garcia were recognized in front of the Nueces County Sheriff, Deputy Chief, District Attorney and more.

“They displayed immense teamwork and passion. They really want to turn it around and I believe they have a bright future with Aramark going forward,” Food Service Director and course instructor Sidney Muric said.

Nueces County Jail first launched an incentive program in carpentry, but was only offered to the men. like that program, the In2Work program aims to reduce recidivism through education, giving them skills ready to use in the real world.

“Whether you’re obligated to be here for a week or for a year, I honestly believe we can take advantage of that time and help you help yourselves,” Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper said.

The course is put on by Aramark, the food provider in the jail. They were so pleased, the four ladies have been offered jobs with Aramark after their release from jail.

The program has also caught the eye of private business owners like Rod Lewis of Hardknocks Sports Bar and Grill. He’s known to give many people a chance at employment even with a troubled past.

“They paid their dues to society," he said. "They’re wanting to work. They’re adults, they’re my age, they’re grown ups and they want to work. What more do I want as an employer than an employee that wants to come to work? And, they’re very grateful to have a job and we take very good care of them."

The culinary class treated guests of graduation to a lasagna meal with Italian salad, garlic bread and bruschetta, plus a wealth of desserts.

With the success of the program, the plan is to continue to do it multiple times a year. The program lasts between four to six weeks.

