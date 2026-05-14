CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Charity League of Corpus Christi presented a $428,000 check to the Police Athletic League to help renovate a new baseball facility on Baldwin Boulevard.

The nonprofit relies on donations to provide affordable sports — including basketball, soccer, and taekwondo — to local youth. Leaders say the goal is to keep kids focused and away from temptations.

Corpus Christi Police Department Sgt. Ronald Zirbes said the program is built around inclusion.

"We provide sports for kids. We don't turn anybody away because of their financial situation. We wanna make sure that the kids are involved and stay focused off the streets," Sgt. Zirbes said.

Organizers expect to finish the new baseball fields by the end of the year.

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Charity League donates $428K to Police Athletic League for new baseball facility

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