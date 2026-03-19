Central Texas family members shot on Port Aransas Beach receive an outpour of support

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A San Antonio teenager is in custody after authorities say he opened fire into a crowd of beachgoers in Port Aransas on March14, injuring five family members from Central Texas.

The Drayton family, identified through a GoFundMe campaign organized by Stacy Ross, says her stepson, as well as nieces and nephews, were the ones who suffered gunshot wounds.

Two family members have been released from the hospital, while two others have been moved out of the ICU and will begin physical therapy soon. One family member remains in the ICU.

With the hospital located roughly four hours from their Central Texas hometown, family members have been forced to take up extended hotel stays, stepping away from their work and small businesses to remain close to their loved ones.

"We are asking for prayers, positive thoughts, and any support that people are able to give during this incredibly difficult time. Any donations will go directly toward helping our families cover hotel stays, meals, and travel expenses while we remain here supporting our children through their recovery," stated Stacy Ross in the GoFundMe page.

The Drayton family says the family has a long and life-changing recovery road ahead of them, but they are incredibly grateful for the community's kindness, encouragement, and generosity.

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