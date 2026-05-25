CCRTA offers free rides for voters on Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is offering free rides to voters on Tuesday for the Texas primary runoff election.

CCRTA buses will take riders to and from polling locations at no cost. Riders simply need to tell the driver they are heading to vote.

No voter registration or ID is required to receive a free ride.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

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