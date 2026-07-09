CCRTA bus driver takes her final trip to wrap up a 39 year career

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority held a surprise going away celebration at the Staples Street Station for bus driver Maria Flores, who wrapped up a 39-year career with the RTA.

For her last day, Flores got to take the RTA's flag bus on its very first voyage.

"I want to cry because this is my life. This was my life. I enjoyed driving the buses, transporting my passengers, safely where they needed to go, you know, and I wanted always, I always made sure they felt safe when they got on my bus and I'm gonna miss that. I truly am," Flores said.

Family, friends and co-workers were on hand to celebrate her last day on the job.

The secret to staying on the job for 39 years? Flores said you need to have a lot of patience and show a lot of kindness.

As for the next chapter in her life, Flores said she wants to get closer to her church and do some traveling when her husband retires next year.

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