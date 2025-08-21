CCPD responds to weapon report at Roy Miller High School, no threat found

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Police and Corpus Christi Independent School District officers responded to Roy Miller High School on Thursday afternoon following reports of an individual with a weapon on campus.

CCPD officers were dispatched to 1 Battlin Buc Boulevard around 3:28 p.m. after receiving reports of a subject with a gun at the school.

Upon arrival, officers from both the Corpus Christi Police Department and Corpus Christi Independent School District conducted a thorough investigation of the premises.

After completing their assessment of the school, law enforcement determined that no individual with a weapon was present at the school. Officers remained on scene continuing their investigation into the initial report, but have determined the campus to be safe.