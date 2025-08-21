Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

CCPD responds to weapon report at Roy Miller High School, no threat found

Miller High School
Courtesy Photo
Miller High School
Roy Miller HS
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Police and Corpus Christi Independent School District officers responded to Roy Miller High School on Thursday afternoon following reports of an individual with a weapon on campus.

CCPD officers were dispatched to 1 Battlin Buc Boulevard around 3:28 p.m. after receiving reports of a subject with a gun at the school.

Upon arrival, officers from both the Corpus Christi Police Department and Corpus Christi Independent School District conducted a thorough investigation of the premises.

After completing their assessment of the school, law enforcement determined that no individual with a weapon was present at the school. Officers remained on scene continuing their investigation into the initial report, but have determined the campus to be safe.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connecting the Coast