CCPD officer to appear in court on coercion, enticement charges

Daniel Verduzco, an officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department, is being charged with Coercion and Enticement after a Homeland Security investigation revealed he had slept with an underage girl.

According to court documents, the investigation started after the victim's mother called the Tulsa Police Department upon finding messages between her 15-year-old daughter and a Snapchat user, later revealed to be Officer Verduzco.

The relationship started in 2023 while the mother and her daughter, who would have been 13-years-old at the time, lived in Corpus Christi, though the mother believed that her daughter's friend "Danny" was the same age as her. They later moved away from Corpus Christi in the spring of 2024.

It wasn't until her daughter was hospitalized on Jan. 8, 2025 from a potential Tylenol overdose that the mother went back through the 3,739 messages between the two and found photos of the inside of a police vehicle, as well as sensitive information on police calls and notes. The mother also found sexually suggestive photos and messages that indicated the two had engaged in a sexual relationship prior to the move.

The daughter had also expressed to her mother about moving back to Corpus Christi to be with her boyfriend, who she said was a police officer.

Homeland Security Special Agents out of Tulsa and Corpus Christi were able to compare the photos from the Snapchat messages to Verduzco's driver license, which was a match, and were able to confirm that he worked for CCPD.

Officer Verduzco was placed on administrative leave, and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.