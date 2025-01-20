CCPD: Officer amid investigation involving Department of Homeland Security

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An officer with the Coprus Christi Police Department has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation by the Department of Homeland Security.

The Corpus Christi Police Department says they were notified of an investigation involving an Officer, Daniel Verduzco.

"On Sunday, January 19, 2025, Agents with the Department of Homeland Security arrested Daniel Verduzco, charging him with Coercion and Enticement (18 U.S. Code 2422). The Corpus Christi Police Department is fully cooperating with the investigation, which is being led by the Department of Homeland Security," stated CCPD Senior Officer Travis Pace in a blotter post.

Officials say any further questions regarding the details of this investigation should be referred to the Department of Homeland Security.

Verduzco has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which may lead to disciplinary action, possibly including his termination.

The U.S. Department of Justice websitesays, "Section 2422(a) of Title 18 prohibits anyone from knowingly persuading, inducing, enticing or coercing an individual to travel in interstate or foreign commerce with the purpose of engaging in prostitution or any criminal sexual activity, or attempting to do so, and imposes a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine under Title 18."

Section 2422(b) of Title 18 states that if the individual who has been persuaded, induced, enticed, or coerced to engage in prostitution or other criminal sexual act is under the age of 18, then the penalty is 15 years imprisonment and/or a fine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

