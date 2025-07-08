CCPD Officer arrested Monday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCPD Officer Steven Moran was arrested last night in Comal County.

CCPD Criminal Investigations obtained a warrant for Indecent Assault for an incident that happened outside the workplace.

Moran turned himself in to the Comal County Sheriff's Department Monday evening.

This is an active and open investigation. Moran is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

