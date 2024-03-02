CCPD investigates fatal drive-by shooting on Columbia Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A drive-by shooting on the Westside of Corpus Christi has left a man dead.

On Friday, March 1 around 3:17 p.m., officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to a call for a shooting at the 4200 block of Columbia Rd.

According to CCPD Senior Officer Jennifer Collier, upon their arrival, officers found a man in a drainage ditch with gunshot wounds. He was then transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In a release from CCPD, they stated that the man was walking on Columbia Road when an unknown vehicle drove up to him, fired several rounds and then fled the scene.

This is an active investigation but as of right now, there are no suspects. CCPD believes this is not a random act of violence, but that there is no danger to the public at this time.

