CCPD ends standoff near Del Mar College Heritage campus

The Corpus Christi Police Department has successfully ended a standoff that occurred in the metro Corpus Christi area.

On Jan. 24, 2025, CCPD officers responded to a call for shots heard on the 1100 block of Florida Dr. at 2:25 p.m., and set up a perimeter upon arrival.

According to CCPD, officers were eventually able to convince the two occupants from inside the home to come out and took one of them into custody with no reported injuries.

This is still an active scene at this time.

