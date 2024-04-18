Watch Now
CCPD deescalates standoff on Comanche St., Crosstown Expressway

A car crash into a fence near Comanche Street and Crosstown Expressway turned into a standoff with the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Posted at 3:44 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 16:44:19-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A car crash into a fence near Comanche Street and Crosstown Expressway turned into a standoff with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

CCPD received a call around 12 p.m. about a car crashing into a fence, and when officers arrived at the scene, they noticed the driver passed out in the drivers seat with a gun.

According to Lieutenant Edward Longoria, the driver refused to cooperate with commands from CCPD. After that, reinforcements, including a SWAT Team and mobile command unit, were called in for extra assistance.

Several streets were also shut down as a precaution while CCPD continued to try and make contact with the driver. Several schools in the area were also placed on lockdown during the standoff.

Officers were eventually able to pull the driver out of the car and he is now with a DWI and potential weapons charge. No one was injured during this standoff, Lt. Longoria stated.

