CCPD continues its crackdown on reckless driving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCPD keeps it up with more reckless drivers arrested this weekend. Nine were arrested Friday night and Saturday night. Let's go down the list.

On Friday at around 10:45 p.m., a gray car was clocked at over 95 mph on the 5400 block of Ocean Drive. The speed limit there is 45 mph. The driver, 18-year-old Brayden Garza was arrested for reckless driving and his vehicle was impounded.

Later that night, at 12:35 a.m., 37-year-old David Aguilar was seen driving his car at 115 mph on the 5600 block of SPID, where the speed limit is 60 mph. Aguilar was arrested for reckless driving and booked into the City Detention Center.

Just a little over an hour later, at 1:49 a.m., Maelynn Barnholt, a 17-year-old, was also clocked at 105 mph on SPID. Like the others, her vehicle was impounded, and she was arrested and booked.

Wait... There's more.

19-year-old Jesse Estes was arrested for racing and carrying a handgun on Saturday on the 300 block of Shoreline Drive. His car was impounded, and he was booked.

More racers were busted early Sunday morning at 12:40 a.m. on SPID. Both cars were pulled over. The driver of a blue car, 24-year-old Andrea Tapia, and a red car, 21-year-old Matthew Ybarbo, were arrested. Ybarbo was charged with additional offenses when a handgun was found in his car. Both cars were impounded. Tapia and Ybarbo were booked into the City Detention Center.

Later that night, at 2:38 a.m., a black car was seen going 100 mph on SPID going west. 20-year-old Michael Gamboa was arrested for reckless driving and his car was impounded.

Just a few minutes later, at 2:43 a.m., a red truck, driven by 44-year-old Kathy Martinez, was going 100 mph in a 60 mph zone on SPID at the 5400 block. Martinez was arrested for reckless driving. An additional charge of possession of a controlled substance was added on after illegal narcotics were found inside the truck. Like the others, her truck was impounded, and she was booked into the City Detention Center.

Last but not least, Christopher Castellano was arrested on reckless driving charges for driving his motorcycle 80 mph over the speed limit. Castellano was seen by police going 120 in a 40 on Ocean Drive near Aberdeen Ave. Illegal narcotics were also found in a compartment on his motorcycle, so he was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Like all the others this weekend: impounded and booked.

