CCISD to host Pre-K registration at Instructional Research Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's just a month into 2025, but CCISD is already holding Pre-K registration for the upcoming school year.

The Instructional Research Center at 4321 Prescott Street will host parents on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. who want to reserve their child's place for the 2025-26 school year.

"As of right now we still have places available in our campuses that we can still be accepting more students," Early Childhood Specialist Amy Lavigne said. "Whatever that need is we'll meet that need."

Parents should bring their proof of income and residency along with documents verifying the child's identity like social security card and birth certificate. Children must be 3-4 years of age by the start of the upcoming school year.