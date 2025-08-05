CCISD teachers gather ahead of the school year for back-to-school convocation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — More than 5,000 teachers and staff from Corpus Christi Independent School District packed the American Bank Center for the district's annual back-to-school convocation.

This year's theme, "Unleash Your Potential," aims to inspire educators as they prepare to welcome students back to class.

"Even more special this year, we had some student speakers that could relate to all of our schools, especially our teacher who had them at those different levels on into college," Dr. Roland Hernandez said.

The annual event brings the district together to celebrate, build excitement, and set the tone for the year ahead.

Classes for CCISD's 33,000 students begin Monday, August 11.

