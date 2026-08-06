CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Corpus Christi Independent School District teachers and staff packed the Hilliard Center Tuesday morning for Convocation 2026, the district's annual back-to-school event for its 6,000 employees.

The event energized thousands of district employees as they count down the days to the start of the new school year. Convocation also gave teachers the opportunity to connect with colleagues ahead of the first day of class.

CCISD teachers and staff kick off the new school year at Convocation 2026 in the Hilliard Center

Michelle Luna, a para-professional at Dawson Elementary, said it was her first convocation.

"This convocation rocked! 2026 convocation was amazing, it was my first one. I'm looking forward to great things ahead and, this is where we grow! Here we grow is what our theme is this year so I'm super excited."

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