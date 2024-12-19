Watch Now
CCISD Spirit Showcase allows cheer teams to prepare for UIL State Championship

Joe Escobedo/ KRIS 6 News
Cheer teams, Drill teams, and various mascots gathered at Moody High School on Wednesday night as they are preparing to head to the UIL State Spirit Championships in Fort Worth from Jan. 16 through Jan. 18.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The annual Corpus Christi Independent School District brought excitement and holiday cheer to Moody High School for the CCISD Spirit Showcase on Wednesday night.

The spirit showcase featured cheer teams from the various schools in the district as they are preparing for the University Interscholastic League (UIL) State Competition.

CCISD drill teams also performed at the Spirit Showcase. This event provides a good opportunity for cheer groups to practice in front of a live audience while spreading holiday cheer in the community.

"Usually, we have it on all the CCISD campuses. It's our turn to host it this year. We're happy to have it on our campus this year," said < Kimberly Wilburn, Moody Cheer Coach.

The UIL State Spirit Championships are from January 16 through 18 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Tx.

