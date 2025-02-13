During CCISD's Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Feb. 10, a dozen underperforming schools were approved improvement plans based on Closing the Gaps Domain data from the Texas Education Agency.

CCISD selects 12 schools for improvement

This data measures gaps between students of different ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds.

The schools that were selected for the improvement plans include:



Shaw Elementary

Yeager Elementary

Driscoll Middle

Martin Middle

Cunningham Middle at South Park

Grant Middle, Hamlin Middle

HAAS Middle

Browne Middle

Oak Park Elementary

Travis Elementary

Zavala Elementary

The Targeted Improvement Plan (TIP) is what CCISD will use to better these schools. They will use money from the Education Stabilization Fund (ESF), an investment of over $276 billion into state and institutional COVID-19 recovery and rebuilding efforts, managed by the U.S. Department of Education to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus impacts on education for our nation’s students.

This comes after recent studies showing students are still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

