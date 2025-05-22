CCISD program guarantees teaching jobs for students who commit to education career

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District is giving students a chance to sign a letter of intent for a future in teaching, similar to what athletes do when committing to colleges.

The education program guarantees aspiring teachers a job at a CCISD school when they turn 18.

Students can start the program as early as freshman year. As seniors, participants will have the opportunity to student-teach at a local elementary school.

"They're guaranteed a job as a prior professional while they go to college. And then, they will get the opportunity to be hired full time as teachers when they finish their teaching degree," Laura Maldonado-Ortiz said.

Maldonado-Ortiz is the lead counselor at Miller High School.

"Education's kind of hard. So now I know if I want I'll come back to CCISD," Amberly Alba, a graduate of the program, said.

Alba is a senior at Miller High School.

CCISD says this is a good way to help the ongoing teacher shortage while providing opportunities to students.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.