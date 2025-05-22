Watch Now
CCISD program guarantees teaching jobs for students who commit to education career

Joe Escobedo
Miller High School officials celebrate the newest graduate of their teaching program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District is giving students a chance to sign a letter of intent for a future in teaching, similar to what athletes do when committing to colleges.

The education program guarantees aspiring teachers a job at a CCISD school when they turn 18.

Students can start the program as early as freshman year. As seniors, participants will have the opportunity to student-teach at a local elementary school.

"They're guaranteed a job as a prior professional while they go to college. And then, they will get the opportunity to be hired full time as teachers when they finish their teaching degree," Laura Maldonado-Ortiz said.

Maldonado-Ortiz is the lead counselor at Miller High School.

"Education's kind of hard. So now I know if I want I'll come back to CCISD," Amberly Alba, a graduate of the program, said.

Alba is a senior at Miller High School.

CCISD says this is a good way to help the ongoing teacher shortage while providing opportunities to students.

