CCISD parents voice concerns over potential Kostoryz Elementary closure at community meeting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District held another community meeting on Jan. 7 at Kostoryz Elementary school.

CCISD Board of Trustees President Dolly Gonzales Trolley was also in attendance. She tells Kris 6 she feels Wednesday's meeting went well, with several written and follow up questions answered. Gonzales Trolley calling it a valuable meeting.

"I don't know how anybody could have left saying they didn't feel like they could be heard," Gonzales Trolley said.

After the meeting, Kris 6 caught up with some parents in attendance. Audrie Leal says the meeting went just like the posts online, with general questions answered, and even feeling 'a little impersonal'.

"We came to this meeting to ask questions, and I feel like one of my questions that was really important to me, like transportation, I feel like it was just deflected." Leal said.

Leal is visually impaired and moved to her current home because it is within walking distance of Kostoryz Elementary. She cannot drive, and sometimes, she doesn't always have someone to take her child to school. To Leal, the proximity to the school and transportation issues are important.

"It looks like I'm going to have to figure out something else. According to them. I need to figure out my resources too," Leal said.

While she did say the meeting went smoothly, she also said she felt like the issues that are important to her were brushed over.

"I feel like the decision's already been made," Leal said. "They're listening ,but the decision's already there. So that's where where I'm at with it."

Kris 6 also caught up with parent Dolores Perez at the meeting, she also feels like not all of their questions were answered.

She also says she doesn't understand why CCISD would choose to potentially close Kostoryz Elementary, when the enrollment is higher than Yeager Elementary.

"They'd rather disrupt a lot of families to send them to another school, when they could just have students transfer here. We've already got a high enrollment here," Perez said.

If the decision to close Kostoryz Elementary passes, Perez would have to transfer her children to Galvan Elementary, something she is not looking forward to because of the traffic.

"Traffic is awful in that area, so I'm really not sure what I would do," Perez said.

When asked if she thinks the board is listening, Perez replied with said no.

"I don't think they're listening. It sounds that way. Yeah, it's unfortunate, but it sounds that way."

Gonzales Trolley says she understands this is an emotional decision, and wants parents and community members to know this isn't something they take lightly.

She says this is a culmination of ongoing conversations had since the bond failed in 2024. She says CCISD is still taking feedback and encourage neighbors to ask questions and contact them directly.

"This is something that isn't easy, it's not unique to us though," Gonzales Trolley said. "This is happening all over the state and we're going todo the best we can to do right by our community."

The next meeting will take place on Thursday, Jan. 8, at Martin Middle School at 5 p.m. It will be followed by a board workshop on Friday, where district officials will come together and discuss what they've heard from parents before making a final vote.

Gonzales Trolley says there is an action item on the agenda for Jan. 12.

