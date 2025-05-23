CCISD offers guaranteed teaching jobs to aspiring educators

Corpus Christi Independent School District is giving students a chance to sign letters of intent for a future in teaching, similar to the tradition typically reserved for athletes.

The education program guarantees aspiring teachers a job at a CCISD school when they turn 18. Students can begin the program as early as the freshman year of high school.

CCISD students sign letters of intent for future teaching careers

As seniors, participants will have the opportunity to student-teach at a local elementary school.

"They're guaranteed a job as a prior professional while they go to college. And then, they will get the opportunity to be hired full time as teachers when they finish their teaching degree," said Laura Maldonado-Ortiz, lead counselor at Miller High School.

Amberly Alba, a senior at Miller High School, appreciates the security the program provides.

"Education's kind of hard. So now I know if I want I'll come back to CCISD," Alba said.

CCISD officials say this initiative helps address the ongoing teacher shortage while providing valuable opportunities to students.

