CCISD looks to community for school calendar input

Corpus Christi ISD needs input for the next two school year calendars.

The survey is on Facebook and the district's website.

The survey will be closed on Oct. 25.

Corpus Christ Independent School District is asking for help from parents and the community as they prepare the next two school year calendars that best suit students and facilities.

The district has a survey that they would like parents and the community to take. The survey on the school year calendars have two options available for the 2025 - 2026 and the 2026 - 2027 school years.

According to Dr. John Prezas, Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership, differences in the school calendars will determine the start and end of the school year and whether CCISD students will have a week-long intersession in October.

The survey can be found on the district’s Facebook page and its website.

There will not be print surveys sent by mail or home with students. Prezas said that if anyone needs help with the survey, they should call the district’s central office.

The survey closes on Friday, Oct. 25. The school board is expected to approve the calendars on November 11th.

The survey can be found by clicking the link below:

2025-2026 & 2026-2027 School Calendar Survey [docs.google.com]

