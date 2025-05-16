CCISD honors safety patrol students with day of fun and games

FLOUR BLUFF, TX — More than 600 safety patrol students from 50 Corpus Christi Independent School District campuses were rewarded for their dedication with a day of arcade games, thrilling rides and delicious food at Fun Trackers.

The event, now in its ninth year organized by CCISD Police, celebrates elementary students who arrive early and stay late to keep their classmates safe throughout the school year.

"I like to help people a lot. That's my main job on this Earth right now because I'm a captain. It's very fun for me to help people," Liv Owens, a fifth grader at Faye Webb Elementary, said.

"I'm excited to be here because I'm with my friends, it's my last day at safety, and I'm just happy to be here," Avery Salinas, a fifth grader at Faye Webb Elementary, said.

Not everyone can join safety patrol. Students must apply, maintain good attendance and keep up their grades, making these students the "best of the best" in their schools.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.