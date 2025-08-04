CCISD Bus Drivers Ready to Roll with Safety Top of Mind

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Department of Public Safety met with Corpus Christi Independent School District transportation staff Monday to reinforce safety protocols before students return to school next week.

"School bus drivers have the toughest job on the roadway because they are in a much bigger vehicle, they are responsible for transportation of our children," said Rob Mallory, Safety Education Sergeant for DPS.

Mallory meets with school districts every year to keep drivers updated on new laws and road practices, a crucial refresher for those tasked with safely transporting students.

"These drivers love these kids, they don't want for them to be hurt. I listen to them all the time and you hear the tears and emotion in their voices when they say there have been close calls," Mallory said.

The safety presentation at Grant Middle School included reminders about traffic laws specifically related to school buses.

Brandon Vera of CCISD Transportation Services described the dedication required for the job: "From early mornings at 5:30 am to late at night at 10 pm and get up and do it all over again."

For many drivers, the role extends beyond simply operating a vehicle, like for Rosario Hernandez who has worked as a driver for 30 years.

"We're everything in the mornings to these kids. Sometimes we're counselors, or babysitters. Kids are great, you have to love them to do this job," said Hernandez from CCISD Transportation Services.

Hernandez emphasized the importance of the annual safety presentation: "It's always refreshing every year. This is the time we can forget, we are gone for the summer and we can come back and refresh that mind and get going."

But there was one concern that all drivers had, not related to one another, but to other drivers on the road : "So people out there if you see those red lights out there please stop, it's very important," Hernandez said.

All vehicles must stop when a bus displays its red lights and stop sign while loading or unloading children.

For 11-year-old Patrick Murphey, who rides the bus home from school with his brother Barry, the safety procedures are simply part of his routine. "They put stop signs out so people stop and then they open the door so we can get off the bus," he said.

Parent Matt Klabonski acknowledges the importance of being vigilant around school buses. "I'm always aware and I try to be fully aware to spot a bus," he said.

However, Klabonski has witnessed concerning behavior from other drivers. "Unfortunately I've seen it where cars run by them knowingly or unknowingly but I know it happens and it can be a recipe for disaster,” he said.

Mallory will also conduct safety talks with Flourbluff ISD transportation services this week as both districts prepare for the start of school next week.

"We all have the same goal in mind is to get this kids to and from school safely so they can learn and do whatever it is they want to do in life," Mallory said.

Mallory offers these presentations for free to any district looking for a refresher for their transportation teams at any time during the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

