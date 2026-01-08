CCISD board president explains decision to cut community input meeting short

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A heated debate over the proposed closure of seven Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) campuses escalated, Tuesday night, after a community input meeting at Haas Middle School ended abruptly. This resulted in many parents feeling frustrated and questioning whether district leaders are truly listening.

The meeting was meant to gather public input as CCISD weighs closing the schools to help address a $27.5 million budget shortfall. District leaders estimate the closures could save the district approximately $11 million.

Instead, emotions boiled over.

“We’re voters, we’re going to remember this,” one parent shouted as district officials exited the room.

Another parent added, “Go ahead and walk out. We don’t care.”

A third voice followed, “Yeah, we’re talking about you and you don’t want to hear it.”

For many families, it was the first time they had seen a community input meeting cut short, and it intensified fears that decisions are being made without their voices truly being considered.

Why the Meeting Ended Early

CCISD Board of Trustees President, Dolly Gonzales Trolley, told KRIS 6 News the decision to close the meeting came after district leaders were unable to continue answering questions under the escalating tension.

“Dr. Sandra Clement, our Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, is the one who said that she was calling the meeting to a close, but I think it was a unanimous decision,” Trolley told Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott.

She explained the district had established a structured format for the meetings, requiring parents to submit written questions rather than speak openly, after feedback from the first meeting at Travis Elementary SchooL on December 4.

“We had set up that protocol because we had taken feedback from the very first meeting that we would get more questions to answer in the interest of time,” Trolley said.

“If we passed around a mic, a lot of people would get emotional and talk for a long time, and some parents said they never even got to ask their question.”

According to Trolley, most meetings under the new format had remained productive and respectful — until Tuesday night.

“There was a breakdown that we had not seen at any other meeting,” she said. “Our deputy superintendent kept trying to remind everybody of the process and at some point, she was not able to talk over them anymore and decided to close the meeting.”

Trolley stressed that despite the early end, district leaders stayed after to answer individual questions. In fact, she emphasized that district leaders have stayed after each meeting to speak with community members.

“We did stay after that until everybody was able to ask their questions, and we were able to be there for parents and citizens,” Trolley mentioned.

What the District Says About the Process

Parents have criticized the written-question format, saying it limits meaningful dialogue. Many parents tell KRIS 6 News questions are paraphrased and some aren't even addressed during the meeting. Trolley defended the approach.

“By doing this, we would get more questions to answer and get to take more questions that way in the interest of time,” Trolley said. “We’ve had decorum, we have had respectful conversations, and in addition, we’ve stayed after to talk to anybody individually who’s had further concerns.”

Looking ahead to the remaining two community meetings, Trolley said district leaders are adjusting the structure while maintaining consistency.

“We do plan to start the meeting acknowledging that we want a positive and respectful meeting,” Trolley told Scott. “We will still take questions in written format so they’re on the record, but after that we will break out into small groups so people can speak directly with board members and staff as long as needed.”

How Community Input Will Shape the Final Decision

Trolley emphasized that the feedback gathered is not symbolic, it becomes part of the formal decision-making process.

“Our communications team is gathering all the questions and compiling frequently asked questions,” she explained. “On Friday we will have a board workshop where those questions will be presented to the full board so we can analyze them and discuss them before making any decisions.”

She said the issue of school closures has been under internal discussion for more than a year, while public input has been part of the ongoing conversation since December.

“This has not just been the last two months,” Trolley said. “We’ve had committees, demographers, professional insight, and ongoing discussions about facilities, budgets, and underutilized schools for over a year.”

Addressing Parents’ Biggest Fears

Many parents have voiced concerns about transportation, emotional stress on students, special education services, and the loss of neighborhood schools.

Trolley said those concerns are central to the district’s planning.

“We are doing this early so families have time to adjust, tour new schools, meet staff, and prepare transportation,” she said. “There will be a transition plan, additional counselors, additional support staff, and whatever we need to make sure that transition is as positive as possible.”

She also directly addressed the fear from community members that the district's decision is already made.

“No decisions have been made yet," Trolley emphasized."I urge anyone who wants their voice heard to email, call, or submit their questions. I read every single email I receive.”

What Comes Next

Following Wednesday night's meeting at Kostoryz Elementary School, only one more community input meeting remains. At Martin Middle School on Thursday at 5 p.m.

On Friday, January 9, a district faciltiies workshop meeting will be held at 9 a.m. During that meeting, the board will review all feedback before moving toward a final decision.

Trolley acknowledged the weight of the moment.

“This is the biggest decision any school board makes,” she said. “We are making this decision for 33,000 students. That responsibility is something every one of us takes very seriously.”

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!