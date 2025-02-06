CCISD Board of Trustees exploring resource allocation amidst declining attendance, missing state funding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With attendance declining and state funding absent last year, the Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) Board of Trustees is exploring ways to better allocate resources.

As part of these discussions, the board has proposed boundary changes for the 2025-26 school year. The proposed changes would move 227 students from Cullen Place to Calk Wilson and 250 students from Calk Wilson to Menger.

Additionally, the district is considering consolidating students from Kostryz and Schanen Estates until a new facility can be built.

“Do you see Kostryz and Schanen being here much longer?” I asked Dr. Roland Hernandez, CCISD superintendent.

“If they do, it’s probably in the short term. We could probably go another couple of years,” was his response.

The district is also facing more than $5 million in urgent HVAC repairs and other infrastructure needs, including over $1 million in parking lot upgrades at Kolda Elementary and the district’s instructional resource center. However, some board members are questioning whether these repairs should take priority over necessary updates to the Moody and King campuses.

“I know these are tough decisions, but moving $675,000 to Moody and King, which are in dire need, should be considered,” said board member S. Jaime Arredondo.

“I appreciate our board members’ questions, not only focusing on the need but on getting the biggest bang for the buck for our students,” Dr. Hernandez said.

Amid these financial challenges, the board is also considering pay raises for staff, either based on market standards or length of service, and looking at three ways to fund these needs: through another bond election, borrowing against the district’s maintenance and operations fund, or borrowing from a third party.

