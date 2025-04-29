CCISD Board Debates Closing Two Elementary Schools in need of repairs and replacements

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District officials are discussing the possible closure of two elementary school campuses due to outstanding maintenance needs and budget concerns.

Deputy Superintendent Karen Griffith presented a plan to close Kostoryz and Schanen Estates Elementary schools during a recent board meeting.

"We still have immediate needs and facility needs. I know this is not a popular discussion," Griffith said.

In her presentation, Griffith highlighted the financial benefits of closing the two campuses and consolidating students to other elementary schools in the district.

"We've spent over $100,000 on these two facilities and the future costs is over $11 million to address the immediate needs on these two campuses," Griffith said.

CCISD Board Member and Vice President Marty Bell expressed concerns about the proposed closures.

"If we can fix Shanen and Kostoryz with any issues they might have going forward we might be able to utilize them for the next 30 to 40 years," Bell said.

Bell emphasized the importance of how it will impact students.

"There's also a balancing act as far as our budget is concerned and the needs for out students," Bell said.

If approved, the campuses will be closed and students will be transferred to surrounding elementary schools including Club Estates, Dawson, Galvan, Los Encinos, Sanders and Yaeger elementary schools.