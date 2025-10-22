CCIA holds donation drive for federal employees amid government shutdown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With no end in sight for the government shutdown, federal employees with the Corpus Christi International Airport are feeling the effects. That is why airport officials, staff and tenants held a donation drive on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Neighbors stopped by to donate essential items for the 45 TSA officers and 60 FAA employees who haven't been paid in several weeks.

Crews with CCIA are encouraging more neighbors to continue donating.

"Just bring donations to them. Food items, pet supplies, baby items, toiletries, household essentials. Really anything we can do to support them during this time that they're not being paid," CCIA Marketing Manager Lacey Guzman said.

A donation area is currently setup on the second floor of the airport, and will be there until Oct. 31.

This collection drive may be repeated depending on how long the government shutdown continues.