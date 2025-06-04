Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

CCFD respond to abandoned structure fire on 14th St and Coleman Ave

HOUSE FIRE 14th ST 060425.png
Adam Beam
The vacant structure that caught fire on the corner of 14th St and Coleman Ave Wednesday evening.
HOUSE FIRE 14th ST 060425.png
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A vacant home at the corner of 14th Street and Coleman Avenue caught fire around 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Battalion Chief J.D. Johnson said firefighters arrived to find the structure heavily involved in flames. Crews were able to get the fire under control within about 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The building, which was unoccupied at the time, sustained heavy damage and is considered a total loss. Johnson confirmed that the damage was contained to that single structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials expect to have more information within a few hours.

KRIS 6 News will provide updates as they become available.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AAPI Heritage Month