CCFD respond to abandoned structure fire on 14th St and Coleman Ave

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A vacant home at the corner of 14th Street and Coleman Avenue caught fire around 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Battalion Chief J.D. Johnson said firefighters arrived to find the structure heavily involved in flames. Crews were able to get the fire under control within about 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The building, which was unoccupied at the time, sustained heavy damage and is considered a total loss. Johnson confirmed that the damage was contained to that single structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials expect to have more information within a few hours.

