CCFD investigating early morning house fire on Comanche St

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out early Wednesday morning on Comanche Street.

The fire was reported at approximately 1:21 a.m., according to Corpus Christi Fire Department Assistant Chief David Valdez.

The homeowner, whose identity has not been released, was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Valdez also confirmed that one firefighter sustained minor injuries while working to extinguish the blaze.

An investigator is surveying the scene to determine the cause of the fire. While Valdez could not confirm rumors at the scene that the fire was intentionally set, he noted that high wind speeds contributed to the fire spreading rapidly. Despite the weather conditions, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control shortly after arriving.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

