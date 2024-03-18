CCFD contains apartment fire at The Arts Apartments

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An apartment fire in the Bay Area of Corpus Christi has landed one woman in the hospital.

According to Corpus Christi Fire Department, the fire broke out at the The Arts Apartment on Ocean Drive.

CCFD firefighters got the call about an apartment being on fire around 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 and were on the scene around 5:23 p.m.

According to CCFD, they initially had some trouble getting the fire out because the apartment was facing the water but managed to get the fire out by 5:32 p.m.

A woman was found in the living room with several burns and was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline to be treated for smoke inhalation. KRIS 6 News was informed that she's to be transferred to burn center in San Antonio at a later date.

CCFD have determined that the fire has started in the kitchen of the apartment, but are still looking for the cause of the fire at this time.

