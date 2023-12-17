CC Housing Authority gives kids Christmas fun while also teaching the gift of giving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Housing Authority hosted their second annual Santa's Workshop Event for the hundreds of families throughout all of the housing authority and community.

The event was free for all. Kids were able to take pictures with Santa and get a gift. There was also face painting, hot chocolate, inflatables, as well as an ornament making station and letters to Santa station.

But before the kids could get into the fun, they were able to pick out a gift, but not for themselves.

"We have our workshop behind me and with the workshop they can shop for one family member. They have their own personal shopping assistant. We wrap the present and then they can come see Santa. We want to show them that more of a sense of giving rather than just receiving," Affiliate of Corpus Christi Housing Authority Ester Cox said.

Cox said the gift of giving leaves the children with a feeling of ownership and pride. The Housing Authority plans on continuing the Santa's Workshop event and making it bigger and better next year.

