CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bottlenose dolphin rescued by RedLine Helicopter crew

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some Good Samaritans stepped in to help an animal in need, making it a true Dolphin Tale.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bottle-nose dolphin rescued by RedLine Helicopter crew

On Thursday, March 6, crews with the Redline Helicopter Tours were flying over the Corpus Christi Bay. While flying, pilot Rob Massi noticed a bottlenose dolphin in distress. When they got closer, they found it was stuck in a sandbar.

Once they landed, Dylan Keller and Adria Davis got in contact with the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network and NOAA. With the help of both agencies, the flight crew members were able to calm down the dolphin and help it free itself from the sandbar.

Keller reached out to KRIS 6 News to share their story. He said while they're glad they were able to help, they urge the community to remember to never approach an animal in distress without calling the proper authorities.

If you ever come across a stranded marine mammal along the Texas coast, call the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 1-800-962-6625.