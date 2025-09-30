Catholic schools join forces to raise awareness, funds for a worthy cause

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Diocese of Corpus Christi's Catholic Schools invited neighbors across the Coastal Bend to Gold Out Against Cancer on Monday, Sept. 29.

Several Catholic schools gathered at the Saint Pius X Catholic School's basketball court for a friendly game of volleyball. The purpose of this event is to raise awareness and funds for this cause. All the money raised will go to childhood cancer research.

This event in particular, was special, because all the schools are supporting 10-year-old Julian Galloway and his family. Julian has been battling a stage 4 brain cancer called Medulloblastoma since 2019.

Julian is known for his resilient spirit and courage, and that is exactly what his classmates and other students celebrated. The event, serving as a reminder to him and his family, that they are not alone, and there is a community rallying behind them.

"The school community has been really great in helping support us in the last five years," Julian's father, Lee Galloway tells Kris 6.

Galloway gives credit where it's due.

"The principal's daughter approached us and said, 'hey, we'd like to do a Gold Out game,' and it just hit us right in the heart."

While the Gold Out Against Childhood Cancer Awareness event is over, you can still donate to the cause at https://p2p.thecurestartsnow.org/1277, or thecurestartsnow.org.

