Catholic Charities' "40 Cans for Lent" food drive runs Feb. 18 - April 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi is calling on the community to join its annual "40 Cans for Lent" food drive, which supports families in need throughout the Coastal Bend region.

The food drive, running from February 18 through April 5, invites businesses, parishes, schools, and individuals to contribute non-perishable food items during the Lenten season.

"This wonderful cause helps so many people right here in the Coastal Bend," said Anita Rivera, the Diocese's Emergency Aid Program Director.

The diocese is providing collection boxes and informational flyers to organizations and individuals interested in hosting collection sites. Participants can collect non-perishable food items throughout the 40-day Lenten period, and monetary donations are also accepted for those who prefer to contribute financially.

Collection boxes and materials are available by contacting the Emergency Aid Program. The diocese is actively seeking partnerships with local businesses, churches, educational facilities, and community groups to help the drive's reach and impact.

The food drive helps address food insecurity in the Coastal Bend community, and all collected items directly benefit local families facing hardship.

Community members interested in participating or hosting a collection site can obtain more information and materials by contacting Anita Rivera at (361) 884-0651, extension 242, or via email at aprivera@diocesecc.org.

